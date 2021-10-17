Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

