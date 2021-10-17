Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $122,366,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,454,000 after buying an additional 77,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,424,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

