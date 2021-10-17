Lincoln National Corp Buys 114 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $326.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.