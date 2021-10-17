Lincoln National Corp Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $5,362,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $260.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.47.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

