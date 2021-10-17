Lincoln National Corp Invests $404,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

AMC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

