Lincoln National Corp Makes New $479,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $390.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.