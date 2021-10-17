Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

DHI opened at $87.05 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.