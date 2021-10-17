Lincoln National Corp Sells 110 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 367.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 665.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $416.03 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $419.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

