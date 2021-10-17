Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,180 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

