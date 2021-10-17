Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,294 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.