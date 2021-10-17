Lincoln National Corp Takes $342,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,435,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,173,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

