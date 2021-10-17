Lincoln National Corp Takes $381,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after buying an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,493,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,412,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 690,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

