Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Lithium & Boron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

