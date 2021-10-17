Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Lithium & Boron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.