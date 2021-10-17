Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $63,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

LYV stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.