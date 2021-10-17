Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 64 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.11.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

