Loop Capital Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $285.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $410.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.50.

BURL opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

