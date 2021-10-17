Loop Capital Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $285.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $410.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.50.
BURL opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.