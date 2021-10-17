LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,729 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.65.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.