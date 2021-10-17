LPL Financial LLC Buys 28,951 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTMC opened at $35.88 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49.

