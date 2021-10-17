LPL Financial LLC Buys 37,855 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

