LPL Financial LLC Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $616.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.39. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

