LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,614 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.