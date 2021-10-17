Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 36.5% in September

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE LFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 38,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,149. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

LFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

