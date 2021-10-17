Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 36.5% in September

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE LFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 38,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,149. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.
LFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.