Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

