Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $321,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

