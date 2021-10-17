Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

