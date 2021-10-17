Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

