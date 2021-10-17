Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,821 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

