Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,007 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $94,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Cerner by 255.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 123.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $294,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

