Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,570 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $101.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

