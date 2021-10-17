Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

