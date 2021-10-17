MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MGNX opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in MacroGenics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.