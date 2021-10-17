MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

MAG stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

