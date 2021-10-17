Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

MGY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

