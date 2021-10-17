Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -7.53. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

