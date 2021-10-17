Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Man Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

