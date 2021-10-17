Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Critical Survey

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WISeKey International and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23%

Volatility and Risk

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.54, meaning that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WISeKey International and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

WISeKey International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.76%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $14.78 million 7.95 -$28.66 million ($3.35) -1.76 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 1,117.23 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -407.42

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The mPKI segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

