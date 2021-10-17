Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Raymond James

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.60.
Maricann Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.