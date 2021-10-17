Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,314 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Roku were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock worth $160,228,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.