Master Contract Token Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $189,262.61 and approximately $37,067.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

