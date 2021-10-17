Mathew Rekow Sells 2,319 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $14,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,815 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $24,988.25.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.16 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 1,024,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638,878 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

