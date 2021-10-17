MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NYSE MAX opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -138.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,815. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

