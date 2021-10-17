MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other MediaCo news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $30,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 136,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

