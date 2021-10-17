MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

MD stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

