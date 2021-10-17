Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $$15.69 during midday trading on Friday. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.
Meiji Company Profile
