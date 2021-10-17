Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $$15.69 during midday trading on Friday. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

