Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,184.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.47 or 0.00314023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

