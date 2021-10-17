Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercantile Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.