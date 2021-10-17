Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $101,056.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00073129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,009.04 or 1.00299966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.25 or 0.06288781 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.