Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 789,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

