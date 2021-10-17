MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,781,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $525,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.