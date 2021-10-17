MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 109,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

