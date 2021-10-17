MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 109,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.